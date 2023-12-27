Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

