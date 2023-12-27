Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

