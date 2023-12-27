Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

