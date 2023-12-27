Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

XYL opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

