Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,678,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

