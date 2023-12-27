Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 178,460 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.03% of Matterport worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTTR stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

