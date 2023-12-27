Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,580 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

