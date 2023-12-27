Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,300 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

