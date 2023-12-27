Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $112,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.95%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

