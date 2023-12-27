Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $150,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

