Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 334,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

