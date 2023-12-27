Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,234 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,595,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

