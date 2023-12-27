Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 50,690 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 627,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $951,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,288,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

