ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

