Essex LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $259.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.60 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

