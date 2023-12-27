Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

