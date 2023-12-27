Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $12,469,800. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

