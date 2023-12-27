Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

