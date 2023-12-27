Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

