DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 116,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

