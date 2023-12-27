Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.74. Denny’s shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 351,800 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

