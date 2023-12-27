DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.