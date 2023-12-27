DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.
BCE Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.