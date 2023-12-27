DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

