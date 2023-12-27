DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,575 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

