DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.