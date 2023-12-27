DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

BAH stock opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.