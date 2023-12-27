DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 436.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $243.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $244.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.