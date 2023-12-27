DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.