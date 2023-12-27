DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %
O stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
