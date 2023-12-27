DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3286 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

