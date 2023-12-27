DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $409.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

