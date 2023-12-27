DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 14,526 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.7 %

BEPC opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.