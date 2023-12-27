DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.