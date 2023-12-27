Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.74. Daktronics shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 689,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Daktronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 371,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

