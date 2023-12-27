Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.77. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

