CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

