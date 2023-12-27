CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.09

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.09 and traded as high as $101.60. CRA International shares last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 33,300 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $707.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $497,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,975,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $2,112,955. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

