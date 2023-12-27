Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,748,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,109 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

