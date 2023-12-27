Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

