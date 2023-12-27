Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 797 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 373,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.