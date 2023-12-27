Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

