Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 17,652 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

