Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 14,826 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 259,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 408.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

