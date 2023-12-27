Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

