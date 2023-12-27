Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

