Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

