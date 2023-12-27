Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

