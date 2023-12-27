Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $136,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

VSTO opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

