Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $132,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

